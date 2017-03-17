Motorcyclist killed in Spring Hill crash

Motorcycle wheel

A 20-year-old Spring Hill motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in a crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 10:30 a.m., a 2007 Kawasaki ZX1000 ridden by Anthony C. Elliot was southbound at a high rate of speed in the inside lane of Mariner Boulevard approaching Marysville Street.

Meanwhile, a 2015 Honda Accord driven by Michael J. Gennusa, 66, of Spring Hill, was eastbound on Marysville approaching Mariner.

The Honda turned north on Mariner, entering the motorcycle's path, FHP said. The motorcycle struck the Honda.

Elliot died at the scene.

Gennusa and his passenger, Helen M. Gennusa, 63, of Spring Hill, were both taken to Oak Hill Hospital with minor injuries.

No charges were filed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV