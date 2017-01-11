Motorcyclist killed in U.S. 19 crash

A 25-year-old New Port Richey motorcyclist is dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 19 on Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 1:25 p.m., a 2005 Buick Rainier driven by James Coles, 63, of Port Richey, was in the left turn lane of U.s. 19 at the intersection with Commons Boulevard. Meanwhile, the motorcyclist, whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was riding a 2000 Suzuki in the center lane of U.S. 19 approaching the same intersection.

As the motorcycle neared the intersection, the Buick made a U-turn in its path. The motorcycle struck the right side of the Buick.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Charges are pending, troopers said.

