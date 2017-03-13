MUG SHOTS: Men arrested in prostitution sting

SARASOTA, Fla., -- Five men were arrested last week during a prostitution sting in Sarasota.

The sting was done on Thursday by the Sarasota Police Department in the 4200 block of North Tamiami Trail. They were looking for people who were soliciting prostitutes.

They arrested Eugene Goode, 73; Frank Myslinski, 67; Jeret Bennett, 29; Montel Jackson, 20; and Richard Downey, 58. Each was charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Three vehicles were also seized.

