Four people were injured following a chemical explosion at Ruthven Warehouses, the Lakeland Fire Department said. (Photo: Chambers, Stan)

LAKELAND, Fla. - Three people were injured following a chemical explosion at Ruthven Warehouses, the Lakeland Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded to 3135 Drane Field Rd. at about 4 p.m.

The explosion involved toluene and sodium hypochlorite, which are used to clean kettles that food flavorings are made in, authorities said.

The three victims suffered chemical burns. Two were transported to Tampa General Hospital while the third was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital, authorities said. All were last listed in stable condition.

No further information was immediately available.

© 2017 WTSP-TV