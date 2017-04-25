Mural to combat human trafficking dedicated in Tampa

trafficking victim

Attorney General Pam Bondi and Tampa Police Chief Eric Ward will help dedicate a mural to raise awareness of human trafficking on Tuesday.

The Junior League of Tampa initiated and funded the mural on a building at 603 E Cass Street in downtown Tampa.

In addition to the speakers, also present at the dedication will be survivors of human trafficking, as well as the City of Tampa's manager of arts programs.

