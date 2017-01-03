Murder charge dropped against ex-wrestler Snuka

Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka was ruled incompetent to stand trial. (Photo: Wikipedia)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania judge has dismissed the murder case against former pro wrestling star Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka in his girlfriend's 1983 death.



The decision filed Tuesday in Lehigh County says the 73-year-old Snuka is not competent to stand trial on counts including third-degree murder.



Snuka's attorney told a judge in December that his client is in hospice care in Florida and has six months to live.



Snuka was charged in 2015 with the death of Nancy Argentino, whose body was found more than three decades earlier in their Whitehall Township hotel room. Authorities reopened the investigation after The Morning Call newspaper raised questions about the case in 2013.



A spokeswoman for the district attorney's office says prosecutors are evaluating their options.



Snuka's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

