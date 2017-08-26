Murder suspect on the run after body found in Pasco Co.

Brendan Sigismondi

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- Deputies in Pasco County hope you can help them track down a suspect in an overnight murder.

They’re looking for 32-year-old Brendan Sigismondi. This comes after a body was found on Embassy Boulevard east of Regency Park in New Port Rickey at around 2:30am Saturday morning.

They initially thought it was a hit-and-run case, but they say trauma to the victim’s upper body made them believe it was a homicide.

At this time, the we don’t know the victim’s cause of death.

Sigismondi is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds. He’s got blonde/strawberry hair and blue eyes.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.

►Make it easy to keep up to date Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV