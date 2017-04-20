N. Korea threatens 'super-mighty' strike on U.S.

This April 15, 2017 picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on April 16, 2017 shows Korean People's ballistic missiles being displayed through Kim Il-Sung square in Pyongyang. (Photo: Getty Images)

In an escalating war of words with the U.S., North Korea warned Thursday of a "super-mighty preemptive strike" that would reduce American military forces in South Korea and the U.S. mainland "to ashes," according to The Rodong Sinmun, official newspaper of North Korea's Workers' Party.

The report, carried by Reuters, also warned the U.S. and its allies "should not mess with us."

The latest bellicose statement follows North Korea's weekend display of military hardware in a parade marking the birthday of its founder Kim Il Sung and two attempted missile tests, one of which failed.

The U.S. has stepped up its warnings to North Korea over its missile program and nuclear weapons tests. Vice President Mike Pence, on a tour of the region, warned this week that “the era of strategic patience is over” when it comes to U.S. policy toward North Korea.

Pyongyang periodically warns Washington of the dire consequences of taking on North Korea militarily. One propaganda film last year featured animation of a North Korean, nuclear-tipped ICBM striking New York City.

