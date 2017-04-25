NAACP, parents want more done about principal

Courtesy of Tampa Bay Times

Parents and teachers expressed very strong feelings at an NAACP press conference Tuesday about an email sent by a Campbell Park Elementary School principal.

In the email, Christine Hoffman told teachers that "white students should be in the same class."

Some parents said the email is just a symptom of a much bigger problem in the Pinellas County School District.

"They threw her under the bus," said parent Arlene Johnson. "And the problem is not solved. And it's not going to be solved until the top administrators (are) held accountable for our kids."

Hoffman has been reassigned to a district office, pending an investigation by the Office of Professional Standards.

The NAACP is asking that the investigation look into three things; any civil rights violations under Hoffman's leadership; any violations of district policy; and any evidence of past separation of children by race.

If any of those are found, the group said she should be asked to retire. If she refuses, the group said she should be terminated.

Some teachers agreed with those sentiments.

"I just believe that as a professional there are certain things that we are responsible for. we are responsible for things that we say and things we do not say," said Hilda Harrell.

