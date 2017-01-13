Naked intruder arrested in kitchen of Largo home

Martin R. Henderson

It was a bizarre arrest in Largo. A man was reportedly caught standing naked in a stranger's kitchen in the middle of the night.



He told police he spent the day smoking spice, which is synthetic marijuana, then broke into the house. Why? He needed sesame seeds for his hamburger.



As goofy as that story is, it's already going around the internet as one of those "only in Florida" crimes. But synthetic drugs are a serious problem.

(© 2017 WTSP)