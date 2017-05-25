LAKELAND, Fla. -- OK, this is a strange one. Investigators say a naked man walked away with a big swan in Polk County.

The big swan was taken from Lakeland Cold Storage at 4100 Frontage Road in Lakeland sometime overnight between May 19 and 20. When reviewing video, detectives noticed a naked man, later identified as Ronald Thompson, who is currently in the Hillsborough County Jail, walking into the facility with a bucket.

Investigators say he also stole a company truck while there, and drove off with the massive checkered swan worth $25,000 in the back of it.

The truck was later recovered in Hillsborough County and Thompson was arrested. But the swan remains missing.

If you’ve seen this swan – and it’s hard to miss – call the sheriff’s office at 863-298-6200 or 863-577-1600.

