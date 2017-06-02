Naked man tries to break into home

(Photo: Montgomery Co. Police)

BETHESDA, MD (WUSA9) - A naked man tried to get into a Bethesda-area home. Now, Montgomery County Police are trying to figure out who he is.

Home surveillance video from May 17 shows the man in his birthday suit wandering around the front yard of a house in the 5100 block of Newport Avenue.

He peered into the home’s windows and tried to open a back door. When a motion light popped on, he scampered off.

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted residential burglary.

Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to call the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6710. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information provided to them that leads to an arrest in this case.

