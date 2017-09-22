NASA legend Katherine Johnson honored in Hampton

NASA Langley is honoring the one and only Katherine G. Johnson, by naming their new building after this hidden figure. (Photo: Megan Shinn, 13News Now)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- An American treasure is being honored in Hampton.

A new facility at the NASA Langley Research Center is named after Katherine Johnson. She's the woman featured in the movie "Hidden Figures" for her inspiring work at NASA Langley. People knew the mathematician as a "human computer" who calculated America's first space flights in the 1960s.

The 99-year-old worked for NASA at a time when it was extremely difficult for African-Americans -- especially women -- to get jobs in the science field. She was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe, Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck, and "Hidden Figures" author Margot Lee Shetterly were among the dignitaries who were on hand to honor Johnson.

#13NewsNow the new Katherine G. Johnson building at @NASA's Langley Research Center is officially open. pic.twitter.com/ppTQuwMYNW — Megan Shinn (@MeganShinn) September 22, 2017

The Katherine G. Johnson Computational Research Facility (CRF) is a $23 million, 37,000-square-foot energy efficient structure that consolidates five Langley data centers and more than 30 server rooms.

The facility will enhance NASA's efforts in modeling and simulation, big data, and analysis. Much of the work now done by wind tunnels eventually will be performed by computers like those at the CRF.

PHOTOS: NASA legend Katherine Johnson honored with new building at NASA Langley

© 2017 WVEC-TV