3 people, including child, injured after fall from Ferris wheel

At least three people, including one child, fell from a Ferris wheel at a carnival in Washington state, according to CBS affiliate KIRO-TV.

Two women -- one in her 70s and the other in her 40s plus her 6-year-old -- were airlifted to Harbor View Medical Center in Seattle, East Jefferson Fire Rescue told CBS News. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately known.

KIRO says the victims fell 30 feet and reports that a crew with Washington State's Labor and Industries department is investigating if something detached from the ride resulting in the accident.

A cart they were riding in flipped upside down which caused them to fly into the air and land on the metal flooring below the Ferris wheel, authorities say.

The Ferris wheel is reported to be 30 feet in diameter and numerous people were on board.

The Ferris wheel was shut down while the rest of the Rhododendron Carnival at Memorial Field in downtown Port Townsend continued Thursday evening.

A fourth person refused treatment on scene, KIRO reports, and it's unclear whether that person fell out of the Ferris wheel.

