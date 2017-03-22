7 arrested after deadly London terror attack

(Photo: Facundo Arrizabalaga, EPA)

LONDON — Seven people were arrested in connection with a terror attack in the heart of the British capital that killed a police officer and two civilians and injured dozens of people near the Houses of Parliament, authorities said Thursday.

Mark Rowley, the acting deputy commissioner of the London Metropolitan Police, said the arrests were made after police searched six addresses.

One of those addresses was an apartment in the central city of Birmingham, local media reported. The Press Association news agency said that three men were detained there. The car used in the attack — a gray Hyundai i40 — was hired from Birmingham, according to the BBC. Rowley said that inquiries were continuing in Birmingham, London and elsewhere.

Police believe they know the identity of the attacker, but have not named him. Rowley said the working assumption is that he was motivated by "international terrorism" and is believed to have acted alone. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The assailant smashed a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon before jumping out and fatally stabbing police officer Keith Palmer, 48. The attacker was shot dead by police.

France's prime minister said some people injured on the bridge were French high school students. Rowley said 29 people required hospitalization and seven of them were in critical condition. He said the dead civilians were a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s.

