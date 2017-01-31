7-year-old finds money stolen in bank robbery

A 7-year-old made the discovery of a lifetime over the weekend in South Carolina.
Griffin Steele and his dad had stopped at a gas station, when Griffin spotted a 20-dollar bill lying on the ground.
But it wasn't just one $20 bill.
“He goes, ‘Dad, this whole trash can's full of money!’” Shane Steele recalled.
"There was a lot of it that didn't have the red (bank identifiers) on it, but I wanted to do the right thing,” Griffin said.
So his father called police. And it turns out, the bag of money Griffin found was stolen during a bank robbery.
Police told them they've been searching for 35-year-old Brian Humphries, Jr., a suspect in two bank robberies in the last week.
Griffin says he's glad he had a part in cracking the case.
