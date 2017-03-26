8 feared dead following avalanche in Japan

(Photo: JIJI PRESS, AFP/Getty Images)

Eight people, some of them students, were feared dead Monday following an avalanche at a ski resort in Japan, local media reported.

Thirty people were injured in the incident, which happened at about 9:20 a.m.local time at the Nasuonsen Family Ski Resort in the town of Nasu in Tochigi prefecture, 75 miles north of Tokyo.

The eight feared dead appeared to show no vital signs, Kyodo news agency reported.

Ski season at the resort had ended.

More than 60 students from seven high schools were thought to have been on a slope when the avalanche occurred, Kyodo reported.

