Alabama drive-in boycotting 'Beauty and the Beast' due to gay character

HENAGAR, Ala. - An Alabama drive-in theater won't show a new re-telling of the classic fairy tale "Beauty and the Beast" because one of its characters is portrayed as homosexual.



A Facebook post for the Henagar Drive-In Theatre says its operators are "first and foremost Christians" and will not compromise on what the Bible teaches. They said they will show family-oriented films so customers can "watch wholesome movies."



The post said the owners were taking a stand and making a choice not to show the film, which includes manservant Le Fou, who plays the sidekick to the story's villain Gaston and, according to director Bill Condon, "is confused about his sexuality."

This is full text of the theater's Facebook post:

"As of December 16, 2016 the Henagar Drive-In is under new ownership. Movies scheduled prior to that date and four weeks after this date were not scheduled by the new owners. That being said...It is with great sorrow that I have to tell our customers that we will not be showing Beauty and the Beast at the Henagar Drive-In when it comes out.

When companies continually force their views on us we need to take a stand. We all make choices and I am making mine. For those that do not know Beauty and the Beast is "premiering" their first homosexual character. The producer also says at the end of the movie "there will be a surprise for same-sex couples".

If we can not take our 11 year old grand daughter and 8 year old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it. If I can't sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it. I know there will be some that do not agree with this decision. That's fine. We are first and foremost Christians. We will not compromise on what the Bible teaches.

We will continue to show family oriented films so you can feel free to come watch wholesome movies without worrying about sex, nudity, homosexuality and foul language. Thank you for your support!"



Theater operators did not immediately respond to emails or phone messages to confirm the Facebook posting.



The Disney film releases March 17.

