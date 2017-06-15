Blimp deflates, bursts into flames and crashes near U.S. Open

HARTFORD, WI - JUNE 15: A blimp floats over the crowd during the first round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills on June 15, 2017 in Hartford, Wisconsin. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images) (Photo: Ross Kinnaird, 2017 Getty Images)

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

ERIN - A PenFed blimp deflated, burst into flames and crashed late Thursday morning near the U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

The blimp went down about 11:20 a.m. near Highway 83 and Highway 167.

One witness tweeted that the pilot appeared to have parachuted to safety. Rescue crews from a variety of area fire departments and Flight for Life were responding to the scene.

"It started deflating, and then it started going down," said Bryan Rosine.

"They were trying to give it some throttle and it didn't go up," he said. "Then there was a bunch of kabooms and smoke clouds."

Pretty sure I just watched the blimp crash at the #USOPEN! Hope everybody is ok! pic.twitter.com/OSOCSBF46p — Adam Johnson (@Coach_Guy_AJ) June 15, 2017

The blimp crash was far from the course but the smoke that rose above the trees afterwards was terrifying. — Mike Hall (@BTNMikeHall) June 15, 2017

