Boston Holocaust Memorial vandalized again

For the second time this summer, the Holocaust Memorial in Boston has been vandalized.

For the second time this summer, the Holocaust Memorial in Boston has been vandalized.

Boston Police say a 17-year-old boy from Malden allegedly smashed a glass panel at the memorial on Union Street with a rock.

The suspect was detained by two bystanders until police arrived at the scene.

Over the weekend, a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville led to the death of one woman and injuries to 19 others.

The teen's name has not been released. He will be charged with the Willful & Malicious Destruction of Property. The Boston Police Civil Rights Unit is also investigating to determine if additional charges are pending.

The panels on the memorial's six towers are etched with millions of numbers that represent tattoos on the arms of the Jews murdered by the Nazis.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he was saddened to see "such a despicable action in this great city."

The memorial was rededicated in July after a man who authorities say suffers from mental illness threw a rock through one of the panels.

When the memorial was built more than 20 years ago, the organizers knew vandalism was possible and they created extra panels.

