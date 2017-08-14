Boston Holocaust Memorial vandalized

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Euclid releases dash cam video from controversial arrest
-
Tripp Halstead 'excited' about first grade
-
Protesters Topple Confederate Statue Outside NC Courthouse
-
Florida solar eclipse map: Aug. 21, 2017
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
-
stun gun folo
-
Aerial footage of Pasco sinkhole after 8th home condemned
-
Tampa monument change
-
Man accused of taking pictures up woman's skirt at local Starbucks
-
Timeline of Charlottesville violence
More Stories
-
Marijuana's Momentum: Legal weed on a winning streakAug 14, 2017, 6:30 p.m.
-
State media: Kim Jong Un waiting for U.S. next move…Aug 15, 2017, 5:17 a.m.
-
Man accused of taking pictures up woman's skirt at…Aug 14, 2017, 9:46 p.m.