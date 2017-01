Ex-Rays' IF Sean Rodriguez hit in deadly crash; wife, kids hospitalized

The investigation continues into a deadly crash involving a police cruise that was stolen. CBS MIAMI (Photo: CBS Miami)

MIAMI -- An Atlanta Braves infielder and his family are recovering after police say their SUV was hit by a man who had stolen a Miami police officer’s cruiser.

News outlets report that 31-year-old Miami native Sean Rodriguez, his wife Giselle and their two young children were T-boned by the stolen cruiser Saturday afternoon in Miami-Dade County.

According to detectives, the suspect was driving the stolen marked police vehicle eastbound on SW 24 Street when he lost control of the vehicle and went onto the westbound lanes, sideswiping a Honda Civic and was then T-boned by a Chevy Suburban, also driving westbound, CBS Miami reports.

The unidentified suspect was killed in the crash.

Rodriguez was not hurt, but the other members of his family were hospitalized. Rodriguez’s wife was listed in fair condition Sunday and the 2-year-old and 8-year-old children were in serious but stable condition.

A 9-year veteran, Rodriguez played the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He signed with the Braves in November. The Braves confirmed Rodriguez’s involvement in the crash in a statement on Twitter.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the health and well-being of Sean Rodriguez and his family as they recover from a car accident in Miami. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 30, 2017

