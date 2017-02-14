Police: Colo. driver may have intentionally driven on train tracks

AURORA - After reviewing video, investigators are looking at the possibility that a 56-year-old driver who died in a train crash early Tuesday morning drove his van onto the tracks on purpose.

Aurora Police spokesperson Chris Amsler says there are two sets of tracks on the crossing near Chambers and Smith roads: one for Union Pacific, and another for the A Line.

Amsler says video from the crossing shows the van inching off of the freight line tracks and onto the commuter rail tracks – into the path of an oncoming train.

“He actually stops on the Union Pacific railroad tracks and sits there,” Amsler said. “We estimate about 38 seconds that he sat there. At that point, he moves forward into the path of the A Line train and is struck.”

Aurora Police say this is the first fatal incident they’ve investigated involving the commuter rail line since it opened in April.

Debris was scattered for hundreds of yards after the A Line slammed into a van that was on the tracks early Tuesday morning, killing the driver and leaving four passengers aboard the train injured.

The crash was reported at around 3:40 a.m. Police say an off-duty Aurora officer and flagger from Rocky Mountain Flagging were at the A Line crossing at Smith and Chambers roads when the victim’s passenger van drove into the intersection.

Aurora Police spokesperson Chris Amsler says the officer tried to prevent the vehicle from crossing paths with the train, but was unable to do so – and had to run away to dodge debris after the A Line slammed into the van, pushing it a quarter-mile down the tracks and leaving it all-but flattened.

Amsler says the man who died drove onto the tracks before the gates went down.

There were 56 passengers aboard the train at the time. Four of them sustained minor injuries: one person had to be transported to the hospital, and the other three were treated and released at the scene.

The Adams County coroner will identify the man who was killed.

Aurora Police are taking the lead on the investigation, with assistance from the Federal Railroad Administration.

The probe into the crash is expected to last for most of the day. Smith and Chambers are both closed in the area, and police say drivers should take alternate routes if they can.

The A Line is stopping at the Peoria Station and passengers will take a bus shuttle to and from Denver International Airport, RTD announced.

There's no word yet on exactly when these closures are expected to be lifted.

