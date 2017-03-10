Catfish falls from Florida skies, crashes meeting

The catfish that fell from the sky during Bo and Terry Fountain's meeting Thursday morning is more common for a southern dinner menu than a weather forecast. (Photo: Provided by Bo Fountain)

TALLAHASSEE — What Bo and Terry Fountain saw Thursday morning is more common for a Southern dinner menu than a weather forecast. It was raining fins.

As the husband and wife landlords held a meeting seated around a picnic table with their tenants of Fountain Plaza, a small complex on Apalachee Parkway, a loud sound gave them a jolt.

“We heard a kapow,” Bo Fountain said. “It sounded like a gunshot. Then a catfish landed on the ground.”

The fish, a prominent bottom feeder in Southeastern lakes and rivers and the favorite punching bag for snobby foodies, hit a metal roof then thudded to the ground.

Its side was gashed open. Terry Fountain estimated it may have come from a flock of circling birds he’d seen overhead moments before the aquatic creature plummeted to the earth.

Terry and Bo Fountain were having a business meeting outside Thursday when a catfish fell from the sky. (Photo: Hali Tauxe/Democrat)

The nearest lakes are Lake Piney Z and Upper Lake Lafayette, just over a mile to the north.

They’d just moved the picnic table into the shade. Two feet in one direction and the catfish would have joined their meeting.

“If it had hit the table instead of the ground,” Terry Fountain said, “I would have had a heart attack.”

After the meeting, the couple grabbed the fish, put it in the back of their Ford Ranger and took off for their farm in Cairo, Ga.

"I thought it was a flying fish,” Bo Fountain joked.

Follow Karl Etters on Twitter: @KarlEtters

Related:

► Catfish falls from sky, hits woman on street

► A fisherman in Louisiana thinks he has a catfish, is shocked by a huge alligator instead

► Crispy Catfish & Parsley Mashed Potatoes with Spicy Cajun Slaw

(© 2017 Tallahassee Democrat)