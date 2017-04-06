China condemns Syria chemical attack, supports investigation

BEIJING (AP) — China has condemned this week's deadly chemical weapons attack in Syria and says it supports an independent investigation under the United Nations.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Friday that China opposed the use of chemical weapons by any party under any circumstances.

However, Hua did not assign blame for the attack that killed more than 80 people or mention Syrian leader Bashar Assad.

China has sided with Russia at the United Nations in opposing condemnation of Assad's regime but has not become directly involved in the conflict.

The U.S. missile strikes on Syria before dawn Friday that were a response to the attack were expected to overshadow the second day of talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng) on Friday.

