Confederate statues in Baltimore taken down overnight

Baltimore City crews began removing Confederate monuments around the city.

CBS Baltimore , WTSP 5:58 AM. EDT August 16, 2017

BALTIMORE, Md. -- Overnight Baltimore City crews began removing Confederate monuments around the city.

The Robert E. Lee and Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson monuments at Wyman Park Dell were removed with a crowd watching.

The Robert B. Taney monument in Mt. Vernon also came down.

Crews are on the site of the Confederate Women’s monument at University Parkway to take that one down.

This comes just days after the Baltimore City Council passed a resolution Monday calling for the immediate deconstruction of these monuments.

This story originally appeared on CBS Baltimore.

