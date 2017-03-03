Dad takes dog to groomers, returns with dog sporting a mohawk

The look on Cooper the dog's face says it all. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

(KPNX) -- Well, that's one way to do it.

While you would expect to see a regular trim when your dog takes a trip to the groomers, this dad had other ideas.

After dad and dog returned home, Beau took to Twitter to show off his dog's new look.

And the end result was glorious.

Before and after my dad ruined our dog pic.twitter.com/FxVWXh2vH8 — Beau (@beaubraden_) February 28, 2017

The tweet shows before and after shots of Cooper's fresh cut, along with the family's reactions sent in a group chat.

According to Mashable, the family didn't quite enjoy Cooper's new do as much as dad did. And by the looks of the photos, neither did Cooper.

Ultimately, Beau's sister decided to cut off the mohawk.

It was a valiant effort, Dad, but it looks like your groomer duties have been revoked.

(© 2017 KPNX)