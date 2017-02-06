Deputy dead after apparently inhaling liquid nitrogen at sperm bank

The Richmond County Coroner says Sgt. Greg Meagher was trying to rescue a Xytex worker when he was overcome by chemicals. WRDW

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Authorities say a sergeant has died after inhaling toxic chemicals while trying to rescue a worker at a medical facility in Georgia.

CBS affiliate WRDW reports that the Richmond County Coroner says Sgt. Greg Meagher, 57, was pronounced dead at 4:33 Sunday afternoon at Augusta University Medical Center.

The coroner reports that Meagher was trying to rescue a Xytex worker when he was overcome by chemicals, the station reports. Officials believe he inhaled liquid nitrogen.

The Xytex employee and three other deputies were taken to the hospital, WRDW reports. According to their website, Xytex is a sperm bank that does cryopreservation for cells and tissues.

The coroner says the results of Meagher’s autopsy will likely take a few weeks because of the toxicology tests that need to be run

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Greg Meagher is the same officer who was shot in the face back in 2004, WRDW reports.

