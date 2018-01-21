Dozens of T-Rex costumes flood Maine town square

PORTLAND, Maine -- Dozens of people dressed in inflatable Tyrannosaurus Rex costumes danced in Monument Square Saturday afternoon.

People wore all varieties of dinosaur costumes as they danced and enjoyed the silly spirit of a gaggle giant prehistoric creatures gathered in one place.

Things got a little rowdy when this song came on. #trexflashmob #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/DWUNWisDf3 — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) January 20, 2018

Alison Cyr and Valerie Sanborn organized the event on Facebook, trying to see how many people in dinosaur costumes they could have meet in one location.

"It's fantastic. Everybody is so happy. We're all about spreading smiles. We want people to have a good time. It means a lot that everyone is coming here to support us and to have fun," said Cyr.

"Even if you don't have a dinosaur suit, we've seen some gorillas, we've seen skeleton dinosaurs, and little kids in dinosaur suits so the entire family got to come out and have a good time today," said Sanborn.

"These costumes are perfect. They let you goof off anonymously. You can't see people's faces for the most part and people can channel their inner child and be goofy and silly and laugh together," said Cyr.

Local restaurants offered "wine-o-saurus" specials, including "Sangria-saurus."

