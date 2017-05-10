ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman's wife dies in car accident

Photo: Brad Penner, USA TODAY Sports

The wife of longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman was one of two people killed in a car accident on Tuesday in Connecticut.

The Mercedes driven by Kathy Berman, 69, was struck from behind by a Ford Escape driven by an 89-year-old man in Woodbury at around 2:16 p.m., according to the Connecticut State Police summary of the accident obtained by USA TODAY Sports. The collision sent Berman’s car down an embankment before it overturned into a small body of water.

The Escape hit a utility pole after the initial collision and the driver, Edward Bertulis, died as result of his injuries.

"This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend," ESPN president John Skipper said in a statement. "Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family."

