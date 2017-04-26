ESPN layoffs include on-air and digital personalities

(Photo: ESPN logo)

Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer was among the dozens of recognizable personalities laid off Wednesday as ESPN underwent a round of cuts that hit several high-profile contributors.

“A necessary component of managing change involves constantly evaluating how we best utilize all of our resources, and that sometimes involves difficult decisions,” ESPN President John Skipper said in a memo to ESPN staffers. “. . . These decisions impact talented people who have done great work for our company. I would like to thank all of them for their efforts and their many contributions to ESPN.”

The cuts were expected to number around 100 as ESPN deals with a decline in subscribers amidst paying billions per year in rights fees for professional and college sports. Disney’s cable networks division had an 11% drop in operating income driven by a decline in ad and subscriber revenue at ESPN, Disney announced in its most recent quarterly report in February.

Ed Werder, a Dallas-based NFL reporter who had been at the network since 1998, was among the first staffers to announce via Twitter that he’d been laid off. Later Wednesday, Dilfer said he also had been laid off.

While surprised and disappointed, I was fortunate to have worked @espn with so many devoted, talented journalists. I will always be grateful — Ed Werder (@Edwerderespn) April 26, 2017

Dilfer joined ESPN in 2008 after a 14-year NFL career that included winning a Super Bowl title with the Baltimore Ravens. He was one of ESPN's most high-profile NFL analysts, working on NFL Live, NFL PrimeTime and SportsCenter.

Laid off by ESPN today.Although sad cause I loved my job, mostly filled w/gratitude & appreciation for the 9 years #GreatFriendsAndTeammates — Trent Dilfer (@DilfersDime) April 26, 2017

Jayson Stark, who had been at ESPN since 2000, and former Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals general manager Jim Bowden also said on Twitter that they had been among the cuts.

For 17 yrs I've had a dream job covering baseball for ESPN. Today is my last day. Thanks to all the great people at ESPN, MLB & all of you! — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) April 26, 2017

Three longtime NHL reporters (Scott Burnside, Pierre LeBrun and Joe McDonald) confirmed on Twitter they had been let go.

ESPN's college ranks also were hit hard as the network laid off several journalists focused on the sport, including Brett McMurphy, Jeremy Crabtree and Danny Kanell, who also had a daily ESPN radio show.

After 13 years of sticks and pucks can share that as of today my tenure at ESPN is at a close. I look forward to the next adventure. — Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) April 26, 2017

Host Jay Crawford, who joined ESPN in 2003, also announced his departure on Twitter.

After 14 wonderful years my time at espn is over. From Cold Pizza to First Take to SC I made more friends than I can name. Forever grateful! pic.twitter.com/WNkUGuXeVl — Jay Crawford (@jaycrawfordespn) April 26, 2017

