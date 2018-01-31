Everything we know about the Olympics so far

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - OCTOBER 20: Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani of the United States compete in the Ice Dance Short Dance during day one of the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Rostelecom Cup (Photo by Joosep Martinson - ISU/ISU via Getty Images) (Photo: Joosep Martinson - ISU, 2017 ISU)

The 2018 Winter Olympics are almost upon us & we have a run down of everything you need to know to get prepared for the awesome winter games!

The PyeongChang winter Olympics kick off February 9th.

You can watch the opening ceremonies on NBC at 8 p.m. However, the first Olympic events will take place on February 7th. The weather is expected to be so cold for the games that officials are prepared to hand out heat pads & blankets to onlookers.

The U.S.. Olympic team will be wearing the signature Polo Ralph Lauren as eyes are poised towards several new & old favorites. Gold medalist Shaun White is looking to make a comeback from his 4th place run in Sochi. 17-ear-old Chloe Kim will compete for the first time and she is currently the favorite for snowboarding! Plus, in ice-dancing, the Shibutani siblings are looking to make their mark in a very competitive field.

