FBI looking for man who may be plotting attack

(WHAS11) -- The FBI is looking for a man it believes is plotting an attack.

Police say you can see Joseph Jakubowski in surveillance pictures stealing more than a dozen fire arms from a Wisconsin gun shop before setting his car on fire and disappearing.



More than 100 law enforcement officials are now looking for the man authorities say is fixated on President Donald Trump.



Jakubowski was seen in a video mailing a 161-page anti-government manifesto to the president.

“He feels that the government, and law enforcement in particular, are acting as terrorists that are enslaving the people,” said Rock County, Wisconsin Sheriff Robert Spoden.

Police were forced to shut down some Wisconsin schools after the suspect allegedly made threats against them.



