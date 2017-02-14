Finding love in the workplace

(Photo: iStock)

Cupid can find you anywhere and turns out he’s firing his bow and arrows at your workplace.

According to CareerBuilder’s annual Valentine’s Day survey, the number of workers reporting office romances is higher than it was 10 years ago.

19 percent of office romances involved at least one person who was married at the time, the survey found.

15 percent of workers say they dated their boss.

The survey revealed more women are dating someone in a higher position. 33 percent to be exact, compared to 25 percent of men.

Office relationships can be tricky; 5 percent of workers say they left their job because the relationship had gone sour.





