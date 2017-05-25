Florida governor: Citizens best defense against terrorism

Governor Rick Scott (Photo: Florida Today)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Florida Gov. Rick Scott and law enforcement officials are stressing citizen involvement as the biggest key to combatting terrorist activity.



Scott, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen and Orlando Police Chief John Mina were among those leading the Orlando Counter Terrorism Conference on Thursday. They say it's important for citizens to report suspicious activity or information they may hear about a terrorist threat.



The conference brings together national and state law enforcement officials to discuss ways to prevent terrorist acts such as last year's deadly Pulse nightclub shooting.



The agencies are sharing information in hopes of countering individual or group terrorism. Scott signed a bill Thursday formally making terrorism a crime under Florida law.

