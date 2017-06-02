Freeform, ABC to air Ariana Grande benefit concert

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 24: Thirteen year old Iqra Saied, who attended the Ariana Grande concert looks at floral tributes and messages as the working day begins on May 24, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo: Jeff J Mitchell, 2017 Getty Images)

The star-studded 'One Love Manchester' benefit concert will air live in the U.S. on ABC's Freeform cable channel, with highlights being shown Sunday night on many ABC stations after game 2 of the NBA Finals.

All proceeds from Sunday's concert will support the victims of the May 22 bombing that killed 22 people outside of Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England.

ABC's Good Morning America made the announcement Friday morning and advised viewers to check their local listings to see if it would air on their local station, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Variety reported that BBC Worldwide is coordinating the international broadcasting effort.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. U.K. time). Grande will be joined by Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell, Usher, and many others.

