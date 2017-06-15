Gotham City (LA City Hall) lights up bat signal to honor 'Batman' Adam West

GOTHAM CITY AKA LA CITY HALL (CBSLA.com) — Holy tribute, Batman!

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti (channeling Mayor Linseed) and LAPD Chief Charlie Beck (channeling Commissioner Gordon) were on hand when Los Angeles honored the late actor Adam West by firing up the Bat Signal Thursday night. The light was courtesy of Warner Bros. and D.C. Comics.

KCAL9’s own Boy Wonder, reporter Peter Daut, was there when the light shone down on West’s fans.

“He was the Batman that everyone thinks of when you think of Batman,” said fan Robert Bagshaw.

Thousands of fans, many dressed in costume, descended on City Hall to see the iconic Batman insignia light up the night.

“Batman’s such a dark character these days and the other Batman he loved life, he loved having fun, it was campy good fun,” said fan Nikkie Lucio.

“We all love Batman. We all love Adam West, and we’re here to appreciate him,” said Miles O’Toole.

West died last week from leukemia at 88. While West has scores of credits, he was best known for playing the title role in the ultra campy 1960’s television series.

The Bat Signal, of course, was how Gotham City officials summoned the Caped Crusader and let him know he and the Boy Wonder were needed ASAP.

Daut reports the evening also featured many special surprises (the Batmobile!) and special guests, like the actual Boy Wonder himself, Burt Ward.

“He spent his entire life as a performer making people happy, making them laugh and trying to make this world a better place,” Ward said of his former co-star and longtime friend.

“[He] brings everybody together, it makes everything else go away for just that little bit of time,” said “Batman” fan and comedian Jeff Dunham.

Batman is often referred to as the Dark Knight, but West’s family said he aspired to positivity and always saw himself as “The Bright Knight,” another reason fans say he will always be remembered.

CBS LA