Hawaii city considers banning foam containers

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) - city in Hawaii is considering a ban on foam containers.



The Maui News reports Wailuku City Council had discussed the ban at its Monday meeting.



Containers made of polystyrene would not be allowed under the ban. Some citizens who had been at the meeting think the ban is a step toward saving the environment, while others say alternatives to the containers cost too much and there will be no place to recycle them.



A Hawaii restaurant employee had said the county lacks the equipment to recycle the containers, so alternative ones would go to the landfill anyway.



The council has taken a recess after hearing from the testifiers and four experts on the issue. Councilmembers are expected to act Wednesday on the bill.



