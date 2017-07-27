If this package shows up on your doorstep, you could be out $140

Delivery box (Photo: ThinkStock) (Photo: Elenathewise)

STETSON HILLS, COLO. - Imagine going out your front door to find a package addressed to you that you didn't order. Being a moral and ethically-minded Coloradan, you write return to sender and give it to the postal service.

But then - three months later - you get a notice from a collection agency saying you owe $139.97 for not returning the package in a timely manner.

What now?

That exact situation happened to a woman in Stetson Hills near Colorado Springs, police say. The woman, a senior citizen, did everything right - she even got the authorities involved.

Colorado Springs PD says to be aware of this scam, which is happening nationwide. On the consumer-run website Ripoff Report, the company that sent the package is listed at least 64 times in the past few months.

TRS Limited LLC, the company that sends the package, has hit people in Seattle; Philadelphia; White House, Tennessee; Passadumkeag, Maine; Florida; New York; Georgia and California as well.

Searching for TRS Limited LLC online only brings up their Ripoff Report record - and trying to find them on the Better Business Bureau website is like trying to find a needle in a haystack.

But the company's victims say the collections agencies that contact them about the debt are very real. One person posted saying Tate & Kirlin Associates contacted them and another said CCB Credit Services did as well: both of those companies exist and are very real debt collection agencies.

"Just like many others, I have received a letter from CCB Credit Services Inc. saying they are collecting $139.97 on behalf of TRS LIMITED LLC," wrote someone from Seattle on Ripoff Report. "I have never heard of either of these two, nor received any invoices/bills from TRS or CCB in the past."

Colorado Springs Police have notified the BBB about the company's actions.

