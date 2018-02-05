Is falling asleep to music bad for your health?

Sleeping with headphones might be the reason you aren't sleeping well!
Studies have shown that sleeping with your headphones in while listening to music is a health risk and could cause permanent damage. Hearing loss, skin necrosis and built up earwax are just a few of the side effects that could happen when you're plugged in. Not to mention, sleeping with cords near your reck while you twist and turn, isn't a great idea either.
Studies also have shown that music can impair your ability to wake up in an emergency situation.
The solution is to sleep with a very soft music or natural sound system on a low volume within reaching distance of your bed. Headphones shouldn't be worn for prolonged periods of time while napping or sleeping.
