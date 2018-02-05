Is falling asleep to music bad for your health?

Young Man Listening to Headphones (Photo: Neustockimages, (c) Neustockimages)

Sleeping with headphones might be the reason you aren't sleeping well!

Studies have shown that sleeping with your headphones in while listening to music is a health risk and could cause permanent damage. Hearing loss, skin necrosis and built up earwax are just a few of the side effects that could happen when you're plugged in. Not to mention, sleeping with cords near your reck while you twist and turn, isn't a great idea either.

Studies also have shown that music can impair your ability to wake up in an emergency situation.

The solution is to sleep with a very soft music or natural sound system on a low volume within reaching distance of your bed. Headphones shouldn't be worn for prolonged periods of time while napping or sleeping.

Daily Blast Live