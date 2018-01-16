Live from court: Larry Nassar sentencing hearing

Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is seen in the 55th District Court on June 23, 2017 in Mason, Michigan. (Photo: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

Note: Some of the content during the sentencing may be inappropriate for younger viewers.

LANSING, Mich. - A four-day sentencing hearing for former MSU doctor Larry Nassar begins this morning in Ingham County Circuit Court.

Nassar, 54, of Holt, pleaded guilty in November to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, with seven in Ingham County and three in Eaton County. The low end of his sentence will be between 25 and 40 years in prison, and the maximum sentence can be up to life.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted Nassar, said last week that it expects 88 women and girls to give victim-impact statements starting today. More than 140 women and girls have said Nassar abused them.

