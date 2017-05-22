Locals use #RoomForManchester to offer homes to concertgoers after terror attack

Manchester locals opened their hearts and homes to concertgoers who ran from the Manchester Arena after an explosion.
#RoomForManchester began spreading on social media as word of the attack spread.
Anybody stuck in Manchester tonight I have a spare room and I just made some really nice soup. #roomformanchester please rt xxx— Robyn Alexander (@robynrobynrobyn) May 23, 2017
I live 5 mins from the Manchester Arena. I have sofa bed, food/drink and phone chargers if anyone needs any help #roomformanchester— Nick Q (@QHNick) May 23, 2017
I live in sale close to the arena, I'm free to pick anyone up! I have a spare room and I can drive people home !! #RoomforManchester— Demi❤️ (@DemiMatherx) May 23, 2017
@MENnewsdesk I have a sofa, floor, blankets and tea, 5 minutes from Arena for anyone in need #RoomForManchester— Rebecca Topham (@rebeccatophamx) May 23, 2017
The explosion rocked the Manchester Arena at the end of a performance by singer Ariana Grande. Greater Manchester Police confirmed 19 people died and more than 50 others were injured.
Police are calling it an act of terror.
