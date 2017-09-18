Magnitude-3.6 earthquake hits Los Angeles

File photo of a seismometer. (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

A magnitude-3.6 earthquake hit Los Angeles late Monday. Experts said it was unlikely to cause any serious damage.

The quake struck nearly 4 miles northwest of Westwood at 11.20 p.m. local time. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

“We get these size earthquakes fairly frequently. Any severe damage would be pretty unlikely,” said U.S. Geological Survey seismologist Zachary Reeves, according to the Los Angeles Times.

