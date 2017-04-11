Man removed from United flight has criminal record

The doctor who was forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight earlier this week has had run-ins with the law in the past, according to CBS affiliate KWCH-12.

According to TMZ, Dr. David Dao was charged with 98 felony drug counts for illegally prescribing and trafficking painkillers in 2005.

Prosecutors claimed he fraudulently filled prescriptions for hydrocodone, Oxycontin and Percocet.

He was convicted on six felony counts of obtaining drugs by fraud and deceit, and in 2006 was given five years probation.

TMZ reports Dao was also convicted of writing prescriptions and checks to a patient in exchange for sex.

He reportedly surrendered his license to practice medicine in Kentucky in 2005. That suspension was lifted in 2015, allowing him to practice medicine again. TMZ reports he can only practice internal medicine in an outpatient facility one day per week.

KWCH-12