Manchester bombing suspect identified as Salman Abedi
Officials identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the suicide bomber in Monday night’s deadly attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. He was previously known to British authorities, CBS News reported. USA TODAY
WUSA 4:53 PM. EDT May 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Explosives found at Tampa double murder suicide
-
Drivers mixed on diverging diamond
-
Sunshine Skyway suicides
-
How do you save on car insurance?
-
Snake kills Florida family's pet Chihuahua
-
Manatee County I-75 diverging diamond Interchange opens Sunday
-
Woman in T-Rex costume charged
-
Company speeds up pot production
-
Bear hangs out in Winter Haven tree
-
The Sunshine Skyway and suicides
More Stories
-
The Super Bowl is coming back to Tampa!May 23, 2017, 3:08 p.m.
-
Dept. of Agriculture warns conceal weapons permit…May 23, 2017, 9:28 a.m.
-
Polk Co. investigation leads to 39 arrests in online…May 23, 2017, 9:44 a.m.