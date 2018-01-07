Missing Florida teen could be headed to Minnesota

Kaileigh Hand (Photo courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee)

HAWTHORNE, Fla. - A missing Florida teenager could be headed to Minnesota, according to authorities.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) Tallahassee says 17-year-old Kaileigh Hand may be in the company of a 25-year-old man, Charles McMullen, and that they could be traveling to Caledonia, Minnesota.

Hand is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 260 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in Hawthorne, Florida, wearing a gray dress, black tights and black heels.

The FDLE says the two may be in a black 2002 Pontiac Aztek with Minnesota plates 600 VUV. The vehicle has damage to the passenger side, according to authorities. McMullen is described as 6 feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Charles McMullen (Photo courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tallahassee)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alachua County Sheriff's Office at 352-682-8912, or call 911.

© 2018 KARE-TV