Mom gets jail for using child's urine to pass drug test

Kimberly Peterson (Photo: Livingston County Jail)

HOWELL, MICH. - A Michigan woman on probation was sentenced to time in the county jail for trying to use her child’s urine to pass a drug test.

Kimberly Peterson, who told a judge she was “not proud” of her behavior, was sentenced to 45 days in the Livingston County Jail for violating probation by trying to pass off the urine as her own.

“Miss Peterson, I don’t know if you consider this a pretty all-time low here. To use the urine of your child is, if that’s not rock bottom, I don’t know what is,” Judge Miriam Cavanaugh said at a July 20 hearing. “It’s pretty despicable.”

Peterson agreed, adding: “It’s probably one of the worst things I’ve done.”

The 52-year-old defendant was given a one-year probation sentence in January after pleading guilty to possession of less than 25 grams of a controlled substance in November.

Cavanaugh also discharged Peterson from probation.

Assistant Prosecutor Michael Taylor asked the court to follow the recommendation for jail time.

Taylor questioned whether probation or the court could trust Peterson if she remained on probation knowing she purchased a device “she could use to fake negative test results.”

Defense attorney Steven Dodge said Peterson “has struggled with her addiction … for a couple of decades.” He noted that she had 14 years of sobriety until her relapse.

Peterson told the judge she has no excuse for her behavior, but this was the first time she has tried to fake the drug test. She blamed “stressors” in her life, including a child who had “behavior problems.” However, she quickly added that she was “not trying to make (her children) responsible” for her actions, and promised the court she could be successful in recovery.

“Recovery is my only goal,” she said. “I know I can do this. I have a strong desire to stay clean.”

