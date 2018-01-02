Multi-vehicle accident on I-90EB near Williamsville tollbooth

(Photo: Nittec)

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY-- The I-90 eastbound between the Williamsville tollbooth and Transit Road is closed due to a multi-vehicle accident.

State Police tell 2 On Your Side's Heather Ly there were about 15-20 separate accidents, likely a chain reaction. The total number of cars involved is still unknown. There are some people injured, but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. An earlier tweet from the Lancaster OEM said there were up to 75 vehicles involved.

2 On Your Side has crews on the scene and will have more details as they become available.

