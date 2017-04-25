Mystery over giant rabbit's death on United Airlines flight

(Photo: Steve Herman‏ @W7VOA Twitter account)

LONDON — A giant rabbit died in unexplained circumstances on a United Airlines flight from Britain to Chicago in the latest unfortunate incident to hit the beleaguered airline, British media reported Wednesday.

Simon, a 3-foot, 10-month-old continental giant rabbit, was found dead after the Boeing 767 landed at Chicago O’Hare International Airport following its departure from London Heathrow, the Sun reported.

I just received this @united statement confirming the death of Simon the giant rabbit on a flight from Heathrow — to, yes, O’Hare. #paxex pic.twitter.com/P7AVqUcVJT — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 26, 2017

Rabbit breeder Annette Edwards told the newspaper that the rabbit, which was likely to grow to be the biggest in the world after its father Darius held the title of the world’s biggest rabbit at 4ft 4in long, was being transported to its new celebrity owner. It wasn't immediately clear when the incident occurred.

“Simon had a vet’s check-up three hours before the flight and was fit as a fiddle,” Edwards told the Sun. “Something very strange has happened and I want to know what. I’ve sent rabbits all around the world and nothing like this has happened before. The client who bought Simon is very famous. He’s upset.”

In a statement, United said: “We were saddened to hear this news. The safety and wellbeing of all the animals that travel with us is of the utmost importance to United Airlines and our PetSafe team. We have been in contact with our customer and have offered assistance. We are reviewing this matter."

United was widely condemned after David Dao, 69, a passenger, was filmed being violently dragged off a United flight at Chicago O’Hare International Airport by police on April 9 to make room for a United crew member. Dao’s lawyer said he suffered a concussion and lost two teeth in the incident.

United has apologized, refunded fares to passengers on the flight and said the airline will no longer ask police to remove passengers. The three aviation police officers who removed Dao were suspended.

Newly-released police reports this week said Dao, from Kentucky, was flailing his arms and verbally abusive toward officers before he lost his balance and struck his face on an armrest.

USA TODAY