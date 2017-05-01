WTSP
New Korean-American girl doll

10News Staff , WTSP 6:57 AM. EDT May 02, 2017

American Girl just announced the release of their newest doll: A Korean-American doll.

Suzie Yang is aspiring filmmaker and loved to vlog, but uses film to understand the world around her.

Her release comes during Asian/Paciifc American Heritage Month. Although she isn't the first doll of East Asian heritage, she is the first Korean-American to be represent in the line. 

